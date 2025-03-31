'New Thala In The House' - KL Rahul Channels Inner MS Dhoni, Gives Tips to SRH & DC Youngsters After IPL 2025 Match

KL Rahul made his debut for the Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad - a game that was won by the Capitals by a margin of 7 wickets.

Rahul's contribution to the chase was a quickfire 5-ball 15, however what caught the eyes of many was what he did after the match.

DC's social media channels posted a video of Rahul speaking to younger players from both SRH and DC, a move that was widely praised by many.

See The Video Here

"New thala in the house", commented one fan, in reference to Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni who has been known to speak to younger players after IPL games.

"This franchise is treating him like what he deserved," said another fan, highlighting how happy Rahul looks in his new home.

"Kl Rahul always favourite", said another comment from a fan who was pleased to see Rahul take out time for the next generation.

Delhi Capitals Continue Good Run

For Delhi, the win against SRH was their second straight win on a trot in the IPL and they are the only side after Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be unbeaten after having played two games.

DC opted to bowl first and it was a decision that paid dividends as a Mitchell Starc five-for limited SRH to 163 all out in just 18.3 overs.

In response, they chased down the target with 4 overs to spare but Axar Patel is focused on taking it one game at a time.

"You can't take any game easily, there are 10 good teams playing. We need to focus on our plans and process. Today we were successful in doing so," Axar said after the match.