Is Ousmane Dembele, PSG Boycotting Ballon D'Or 2025 Ceremony in Paris?

Ballon D'Or 2025: It is arguably the biggest footballing night of the year and it will be in Paris where top stars from across the globe will reach the the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet for the ceremony. But, why wouldn't Ousmane Dembele, who is one of the top contenders to bag the Ballon D'Or - attend the event? Not just Dembele, but his entire PSG team will not be present for the occasion. But why is this the case, is PSG boycotting the event? No, they are not.

Why PSG Will Miss Ballon D'Or

The PSG stars will miss the ceremony due to their rescheduled Ligue 1 clash against Marseille. The game was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but was postponed due to severe thunderstorms in the Bouches-du-Rhne region. Dembele is a serious contender for the award. He has had a season to remember. Dembele scored 35 goals and 16 assists in all competitions last season, this includes his Champions League goals as well. In fact, not just PSG - even Real Madrid - like last year - is going to miss the Ballon D'Or ceremony.

Real Madrid had opted out of the glitzy event after not one of their seven nominated players, including Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, won the men’s award, which went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Enrique Backs Dembele