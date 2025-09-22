Ballon D'Or Results Leaked? Raphinha to Edge Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele

Ballon D'Or 2025: There is massive buzz around the much-awaited Ballon D'Or. The top footballers of the world would head to Paris where the event would be hosted. The excitement is palpable on social media where fans are getting speculative over who will win and who would lose. While all the speculations claim that either Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele would win the ‘Golden Boot’, a leak has made a huge claim. As per the leak, Raphinha is set to win the big prize. It surely cannot be confirmed now.

Will Raphinha Edge Yamal, Dembele?

Raphinha has had a dream run for Barcelona last season with 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 matches, the Brazilian was the heart of the team which clinched the La Liga and SuperCopa. As per the leak, Raphinha leads with 800 points and he is followed by PSG's Ousmane Dembele. The PSG star too has had a season to remember. Dembele scored 35 goals and 16 assists in all competitions last season, this includes his Champions League goals as well. As per the leak, Dembele has 710 points, while Lamine Yamal of Barcelona is in the third spot with 644 points.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live Streaming And Time

The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.