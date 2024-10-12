sb.scorecardresearch
  • Italy's Luna Rossa wins first Women's America's Cup after beating British boat in the final

Published 22:11 IST, October 12th 2024

Italy's Luna Rossa wins first Women's America's Cup after beating British boat in the final

Luna Rossa led from the start and won the six-leg match race off the Barcelona beach front eight seconds ahead of the British boat. America’s Cup organizers said they launched this all-women competition as a platform to get more women into the elite sailing event.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's team celebrates after winning the Puig Women's America's Cup race in Barcelona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
