Italy's Luna Rossa wins first Women's America's Cup after beating British boat in the final
Luna Rossa led from the start and won the six-leg match race off the Barcelona beach front eight seconds ahead of the British boat. America’s Cup organizers said they launched this all-women competition as a platform to get more women into the elite sailing event.
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's team celebrates after winning the Puig Women's America's Cup race in Barcelona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
