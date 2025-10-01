Jannik Sinner Edges Learner Tien to Win China Open 2025; Joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal in Elite List

China Open 2025: Jannik Sinner was unstoppable throughout this week in Beijing as he went onto clinch the China Open 2025 with a win over American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday. With the win, Sinner clinched his 21st title of his career. This is not the first time that Sinner has won the title. Back in 2023 as well, he won the title with a win over Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner Joins Djokovic, Nadal in Elite List

With the win, Sinner joined an elite list featuring greats like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Sinner is now the third tennis player in the world to have won multiple China Open titles. Sinner has only lost once at the China Open and that happened in the summit clash last year against Carlos Alcaraz.

"An incredible week! Thank you all for the amazing support," Sinner said after the win.

Sinner was on the button right from the start. The Italian broke Tien early in the first set and it seemed the US player could never get back after that. The Beijing win was Sinner's third title of the year. Earlier, he won the Australian Open and the Wimbledon. Now that Alcaraz has pulled out of the Shanghai Open, Sinner has got a slim chance of snatching back the top ranking in men’s tennis before the season ends.

Shanghai Open

The much-awaited Shanghai Masters begins on Wednesday, with local hero Zhang Zhizhen and three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka among those in action. With Alcaraz out due to an injury, Sinner would be the favourite to win it.