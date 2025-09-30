Japan Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz, world No. 1, seemed to have lost his cool on Tuesday in the Japan Open 2025 final against Taylor Fritz. Despite winning the game in straight sets, Alcaraz was not over the moon. What irked the Spaniard was the speed at which chair umpire Fergus Murphy was starting the shot clock after points. For the unversed, the incident took place in the first set.

WATCH VIDEO

‘Do you think this is normal?’

While sat in his chair, Alcaraz said: “Do you think this is normal? It is normal, or no? I’m asking a question, is it normal or no?"

“Finish the point at the net, I’m a little bit tired about the ball (after the point) and I can go to ask for the balls," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz got a little harsh with Murphy questioning his tennis credentials.

“You haven’t played tennis in your life, come on. You never played tennis in your life. You never played tennis because you said this is normal.”

That was not the only incident that made unnecessary news from the summit clash. Alcaraz was also asked to cover the 'Evian' logo on his water bottle when Allensworth told him mid-match that sponsor logos must be covered. To the request made, Alcaraz was unwilling to oblige.

With the Japan Open triumph, the Spaniard has matched the 500 points he won at the China Open last year.