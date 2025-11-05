Republic World
  • Kabaddi Player Shot Dead; Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

Updated 5 November 2025 at 10:56 IST

Kabaddi Player Shot Dead; Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

Kabaddi News: Gurvinder Singh, a Kabaddi player, has allegedly been shot dead and now the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for it.

Ankit Banerjee
Lawrence Bishnoi
Lawrence Bishnoi | Image: ANI
Kabaddi News: In what can be termed as an ‘unfortunate’ incident, kabaddi players named Gurvinder Singh has been shot dead. He was shot dead in the Samrala block of the Ludhiana district in Punjab. This is not the first time an incident of such nature has taken place, in fact, in recent times - another kabaddi player identified as Tejpal was also murdered and shot dead in Ludhiana. While these incidents have raised an alarm among the people staying in the region, it is interesting to learn that the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken the responsibility for it on social media. The social media post was made under the name and account of Anmol Bishnoi. 

The post names the individuals who carried out the murder. The names of the individuals are Karan Madhpur and Tej Chak. On social media, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members Harry Boxer and Aarzoo Bishnoi have taken joint responsibility. 

(More to follow)

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 5 November 2025 at 10:26 IST