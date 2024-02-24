Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off on Monday

After 12 weeks of high-octane contests, the top six teams in the league stage are all set to battle it out in the Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs in Hyderabad.

Republic Sports Desk
PKL Season 10
PKL Season 10 | Image:www.prokabaddi.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After 12 weeks of high-octane contests, the top six teams in the league stage are all set to battle it out in the Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs in Hyderabad from 26 February 2024. Kabaddi fever will engulf the City of Pearls with two engrossing clashes at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli on Monday. 

Third-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, meanwhile, fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2. All four teams will be playing for a place in the semi-finals, which will be held on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

Advertisement

The table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals. The Pune side will be up against the winner of Eliminator 1, while the defending champions will take on the winner of Eliminator 2 in the last four stage. The grand finale will be held on Friday, 01 March 2024.

Speaking about Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 so far, Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "PKL Season 10 has been very special because we have returned to the kabaddi catchments of each of our 12 franchise's homes after 4 years, even as the broadcast and OTT consumption of our league-stage matches has grown so impressively. Now we are confident that the PKL Season 10 playoffs and finale will set new thresholds for quality of competition as well as spectator and viewer engagement."

Advertisement

When asked about Puneri Paltan's consistent run of form, their skipper Aslam Inamdar said, "We've come into the playoffs with a lot of confidence. After having topped the league, the only way to end this campaign is giving the fans the PKL trophy. We gave our 100% in the league stage and we hope to continue to do so in the playoffs as well."    

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Sunil Kumar is confident that his team will defend their title, "Any team in the semi-final will present us with a tough opportunity to reach the final. But at the same time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will not back down. We will also give our 100% to defend our title and win our third trophy."

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo