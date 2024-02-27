Advertisement

Jaipur Pink Panthers cross swords with Haryana Steelers in Semi-Final 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 28 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers form guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this fixture after a win against Gujarat Giants on February 19. They won the match 45-36 and it was their 16th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Haryana Steelers also won their last match after beating Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 on February 26.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times.

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches between these sides ended in ties.

The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers ended in favour of the former. They won 37-27 earlier in Season 10.

With 16 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties, Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second on the PKL 10 points table with 92 points.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers finished fifth after winning 13, losing 8, and playing out a tie. They accumulated a total of 70 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers top players

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 262 raid points in 22 matches. He scored 13 raid points in his last match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence will be led by Ankush who has pocketed 69 tackle points in 21 games in PKL 10.

Haryana Steelers

For Haryana Steelers, Vinay will be their main raider. He has accumulated 149 raid points in 21 matches, including 32 do-or-die raid points.

Mohit Nandal is the best defender from the side having claimed 69 tackle points in 22 matches.

PKL Stats, Records and Milestones

Reza Mirbagheri from Jaipur Pink Panthers’ squad needs 7 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.