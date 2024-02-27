Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers battle Haryana Steelers in semi-final 2 of PKL Season 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this fixture after a win against Gujarat Giants on February 19. They won the match 45-36 and it was their 16th win in PKL 10.

Republic Sports Desk
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur Pink Panthers cross swords with Haryana Steelers in Semi-Final 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 28 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers form guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this fixture after a win against Gujarat Giants on February 19. They won the match 45-36 and it was their 16th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Haryana Steelers also won their last match after beating Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 on February 26.

Advertisement

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times.

Advertisement

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches between these sides ended in ties.

The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers ended in favour of the former. They won 37-27 earlier in Season 10.

Advertisement

With 16 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties, Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second on the PKL 10 points table with 92 points.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers finished fifth after winning 13, losing 8, and playing out a tie. They accumulated a total of 70 points.

Advertisement

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers top players

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 262 raid points in 22 matches. He scored 13 raid points in his last match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence will be led by Ankush who has pocketed 69 tackle points in 21 games in PKL 10.

Advertisement

Haryana Steelers

For Haryana Steelers, Vinay will be their main raider. He has accumulated 149 raid points in 21 matches, including 32 do-or-die raid points.

Advertisement

Mohit Nandal is the best defender from the side having claimed 69 tackle points in 22 matches.

PKL Stats, Records and Milestones

Advertisement

Reza Mirbagheri from Jaipur Pink Panthers’ squad needs 7 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

32 minutes ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

4 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

6 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

6 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

6 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

6 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

6 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

6 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

6 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

6 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

8 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Alia Bhatt Revisits The Gangubai Aesthetic

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  2. BJP Wants Congress Rajya Sabha Winner Suspended for 'Pro Pak Slogans'

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan youngster picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Ahead of 4 Gaganyaan Astronauts, Woman Robot 'Vyommitra' to Fly Solo

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. 'Their skill was better than ours': Stokes shower praise on IND spinners

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo