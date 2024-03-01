Good evening folks. The day you were waiting for so long has finally arrived. Today the champion of the PKL 2024 will be crowned. The teams who have made to the final are Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Paltan has been a force to reckon with throughout the tournament and they are just one step away from lifting the trophy. Haryana Steelers on the other hand would fancy their chances as well. So, an enthralling final encounter is in the waits, let's find out who will snatch the top prize.