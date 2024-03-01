Updated March 1st, 2024 at 21:10 IST
PKL Final Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: Paltan dominates Steelers to win the title
PKL Final, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: After a long and exhausting season, PKL season 10 has reached its conclusion point with PUN vs HAR. Catch the live score and live updates of Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, PKL final instantly through this blog.
- Sports
- 2 min read
9: 07 IST, March 1st 2024
Puneri Paltan dominates Haryana Steelers in the final. Wins PKL 10 with the score line of 28-25.
8: 59 IST, March 1st 2024
Pune are 6 points above with just over 3 minutes left.
8: 58 IST, March 1st 2024
Pune are still 6 points above. it is 25/19 with 4 and a half minutes left.
8: 48 IST, March 1st 2024
Score Update: Pune still have 6-point. lt's It's 22-16
8: 42 IST, March 1st 2024
The lead has gone to 19-12 for Pune. Steelers have to change gears now.
8: 40 IST, March 1st 2024
The crucial second half begins in Hyderabad.
8: 33 IST, March 1st 2024
A string of intense action took place at the final moments of the half. Pune still have a 3-point lead. Score: 13/10.
8: 30 IST, March 1st 2024
4 POINTS TO Puneri Paltan. Lead increases to 6. It's 13-7.
8: 23 IST, March 1st 2024
Paltan has taken a narrow lead of 2 points. Score: 9-7.
8: 17 IST, March 1st 2024
It's all even after 12 minutes. 6-6 is the score.
8: 10 IST, March 1st 2024
Steelers have turned on the emergency switch. it's 3-4 with 11 minutes to go in 1st half.
8: 08 IST, March 1st 2024
Mohit Goyat gets the point for Paltan. 3-0 for PUN.
8: 03 IST, March 1st 2024
Puneri Paltan's first raid successful. Takes 1 point.
7: 59 IST, March 1st 2024
7: 47 IST, March 1st 2024
12 teams fought for the glory, 2 made it to the final, 1 will achieve the glory. It Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers for the GLORY.
7: 29 IST, March 1st 2024
Kabaddi fans in India can catch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match live on the Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
7: 27 IST, March 1st 2024
The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will take place at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The live action will begin at 8 PM IST.
7: 26 IST, March 1st 2024
Good evening folks. The day you were waiting for so long has finally arrived. Today the champion of the PKL 2024 will be crowned. The teams who have made to the final are Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Paltan has been a force to reckon with throughout the tournament and they are just one step away from lifting the trophy. Haryana Steelers on the other hand would fancy their chances as well. So, an enthralling final encounter is in the waits, let's find out who will snatch the top prize.