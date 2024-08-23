Published 23:02 IST, August 23rd 2024
Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships
Extending India's domination of the women's event at the Under-17 World Championship, Kajal became the fifth wrestler from the country to bag the title in the ongoing edition with her commanding 9-2 win over Ukraine's Oleksandra Rybak in the 69kg weight category, here Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships | Image: @BharatAtOlympic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:02 IST, August 23rd 2024