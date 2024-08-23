sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships

Published 23:02 IST, August 23rd 2024

Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships

Extending India's domination of the women's event at the Under-17 World Championship, Kajal became the fifth wrestler from the country to bag the title in the ongoing edition with her commanding 9-2 win over Ukraine's Oleksandra Rybak in the 69kg weight category, here Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships
Kajal win gold but freestyle men's wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships | Image: @BharatAtOlympic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:02 IST, August 23rd 2024