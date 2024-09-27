Published 14:41 IST, September 27th 2024
Kanpur Test: Bad light, rainfall stops play during Session 2 in second India vs Bangladesh Test
Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings when bad light stopped play on the opening day of the second Test. Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31) in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch before the players walked off due to bad light.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Groundsmen remove water from the outfield before the start of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, India | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
