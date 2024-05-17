Indian rider Kavin Quintal would look for another top-10 finish | Image:Ducati

Indian rider Kavin Quintal would look for another top-10 finish in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship Stk European class event at the Circuit de Catalyuna here on Saturday.

After securing a spot in the top 10 at Portugal in the previous race, Kavin, from the India Honda Talent acquisition programme, is looking to continue his success with Fifty Motorsport team in the two-day event here.

Having missed the opening round, Kavin crashed during the qualifying session in Round 2 and was relegated to P30 on the starting grid.