Published 10:19 IST, August 23rd 2024

Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to leading BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley went from a bundle of nerves waiting to see if he would advance in the PGA Tour postseason to a blissful day of birdies in mile-high air Thursday that led to a 6-under 66 and the lead in the BMW Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley | Image: AP
  • 5 min read
