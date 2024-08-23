Published 10:19 IST, August 23rd 2024
Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to leading BMW Championship
Keegan Bradley went from a bundle of nerves waiting to see if he would advance in the PGA Tour postseason to a blissful day of birdies in mile-high air Thursday that led to a 6-under 66 and the lead in the BMW Championship.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Keegan Bradley | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
10:19 IST, August 23rd 2024