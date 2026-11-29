Qatar: Antonelli took the 10th win of his Formula 1 title-winning season after offering to give it up to teammate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell led from pole, helped by Mercedes team orders preventing Antonelli from challenging him, but picked up debris under the car which was slowing him down.

Mercedes’ attempts to remove it led to a slow stop which handed Antonelli the lead. The Italian soon pulled away but offered to let Russell by and Mercedes refused, saying the gap between them was too big.

Antonelli checked in one more time before the end, asking “You’re sure you don’t want me to do anything?”

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Russell said after the race he wouldn't have accepted the win if it was handed to him. After a season marred by car problems and his own mistakes, the debris issue was “one to add to the list — kind of just sums up this year,” he said.

Russell added he believed the debris had come from a trackside board which was smashed into pieces by a wayward car on the first lap, and questioned the decision not to issue a virtual safety car slowdown earlier to clear the pieces.

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“I feel for George,” Antonelli said. “It would have been a nice battle in the race.”

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren after closing in on the hampered Russell in the latter stages. Otherwise, though, Mercedes was far faster than the rest.

Mercedes warns ‘enough of the racing’

It was Antonelli’s first win since the United States Grand Prix last month, and his first as champion after he secured the title at the following race in Mexico. Russell is winless in seven races but had his first podium since September.

Team orders injected an element of controversy into what was otherwise a victory parade for Mercedes near the end of a season where the team has wrapped up the driver’s and teams’ titles.

Russell held off Antonelli at the start but couldn’t shake his Italian teammate and soon questioned over the radio if an apparent pre-race agreement still applied.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told both drivers “enough of the racing,” and Antonelli backed off. The champion seemed faster than Russell, easily recovering when pit stop traffic dropped him further back. When handed the lead by Russell’s slow stop, he pulled away with ease.

“Let me know if you want me to let him by at the end,” Antonelli asked the team as he led by nearly 15 seconds. Mercedes didn’t, telling Antonelli that Russell was just too far adrift in second.

Verstappen podium streak ends

Max Verstappen was fourth, ending a nine-race podium streak for the Red Bull driver including four wins.

Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren in a partial recovery after a slow start dropped him from third to sixth.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took sixth and seventh on another dismal day for Ferrari, plagued by communication issues and a slow stop for Leclerc, with Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar eighth after dropping back with damage.

Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was ninth and Gabriel Bortoleto 10th for Audi.