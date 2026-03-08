Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi, Live Streaming, All England Championships Final: When & Where To Watch

All England Championships Final: Lakshya Sen would be chasing history when he locks horns with Lin Chun-Yi of the Chinese Taipei. It promises to be a cracker as Sen has the capability of giving his opponent a solid run for his money and even stage an upset may be. There is no doubt that Lin Chun-Yi will start favourites having beaten Sen all four times they have clashed.

Lakshya Vs Chun-Yi, Live Streaming: All You Need to Know

When And Where Will Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Championships Final Match Be Played?

India's badminton ace Lakshya Sen’s match against Chun-Yi is scheduled for 11:50 am local time, or 5:20 pm IST. It will be the second final of the day and will be played at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Championships Final Match?

India's badminton star Lakshya Sen’s match against Chun-Yi will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi All England Championships Final Match?

Lakshya’s match against Chun-Yi will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website, besides BWF YouTube.

How Sen Overcame Pain to Edge Victor Lai

Sen overcame immense pain to eventually beat Victor Lai of Canada and make it to the title clash. He battled for one hour and 37 minutes before sealing a 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 win against Lai.

“I was just taking one point at a time and starting up the third set, I could feel a bit of cramps in the legs and I didn’t know if I could go all the way," Lakshya said after the semi-final win.