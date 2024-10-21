sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • 'It was selfish': Sakshi Malik Blames Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia For Weakening Wrestlers Protest

Published 16:53 IST, October 21st 2024

'It was selfish': Sakshi Malik Blames Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia For Weakening Wrestlers Protest

io Olympics Bronze Medalist, Sakshi Malik has bluntly pointed finger at Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for undermining the image of Wrestlers Protest.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik celebrate alongside Vinesh Phogat as she returns to India
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik celebrate alongside Vinesh Phogat as she returns to India | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:53 IST, October 21st 2024