Lionel Messi Drops Heartfelt Message After Camp Nou Visit: 'Miss Barcelona a Lot'

There is little to no doubt that Lionel Messi is arguably the best footballer in the world. Messi, who is in the twilight period of his career, recently visited Camp Nou, which was his club for a very long time. After his visit to Camp Nou, he was asked if he had a message for the Barcelona fans. To that, Messi promptly said that he misses Barcelona a lot.

‘Miss Barcelona a lot’

“We miss Barcelona a lot, that the children continuously, and my wife, talk about Barcelona, the idea of living there again. We have our house, everything, so it’s what we want,” he told Sport as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to the stadium when it’s finished because since I went to Paris I haven’t returned to the Camp Nou either and then they went to Montjuic," he added.