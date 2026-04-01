Lionel Messi EARMARKED to Score 1000 Goals; Argentine Coach Scaloni Predicts

Lionel Messi Retirement: The Argentine soccer icon played his last game on home soil against Zambia. He scored a goal and provided an assist as well. He was unstoppable during the match and after it - he seemed to have gotten emotional as he was spotted wiping a tear as well. While Messi has now already played his last match on home soil, the eyes would now be on the big one - the 2026 FIFA WC glory.

Can Messi lead his team to the silverware? While time will answer that question, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on the football legend. Scaloni went on to predict that Messi will end up scoring 1000 goals if he continues his good form.

'He'll reach 1,000 goals if he keeps playing'

“It will be a privilege to coach Leo in his last World Cup, if that's what he decides to do. Because with him, you never know. Everyone wants to see him. We'll do everything possible to ensure the team can support him. I think he'll reach 1,000 goals if he keeps playing. The thing is, he has to want to keep going. I hope he does, because he's happy on the pitch and we all want to see him. One year he scored over 90 goals—he can get there," he told reporters after the match.

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Can Messi Help Argentina Win FIFA WC?

Argentina, which also won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, will open against Algeria on June 16 in Group J, followed by games against Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.

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