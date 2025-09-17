Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Who is a Better Goalscorer? Stat Shows Inter Miami Star Way Ahead of Al Nassr Icon

There is little doubt that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best to have stepped onto the football field. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the footballing sphere for over a decade and that is no mean feat. For that to happen, they have had to remain fit and at the top of their game for a very long period. Both Messi and Ronaldo enjoy massive fanbases and that is understandable as football is a very popular sport across the world. It is no secret that both the legends are in the twilight of their respective careers.

Messi is Better Than CR7

The debate over who is better still happens in the footballing circles and among fans. Now a stat shows Messi is way ahead of Ronaldo. With an insane-tap goal by Messi against Seattle Sounders, he now has 880 goals in 1122 matches, whereas Ronaldo scored his 880th goal in his 1214th match - which is 92 more matches than the Argentine. This stat gives a proper perspective as to who is a more prolific scorer in football.

Messi, CR7 to Visit India