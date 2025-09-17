Updated 17 September 2025 at 10:12 IST
Lionel Messi Scores an Insane-Tap Goal During Inter Miami's Win Over Seattle Sounders | WATCH VIDEO
Lionel Messi was on target when Inter Miami locked horns with Seattle Sounders on Tuesday.
Football icon Lionel Messi was on target against Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in a Major League Soccer match at the Chase Stadium in Florida. Not only did he assist a goal, but found the back of the net himself as well to help his side double the lead. In the 40th-minute of the game when Inter Miami were already one-goal up, Messi found the back of the net in an acrobatic fashion. It was Jordi Alba, who found Messi with a long ball near the goalpost. Initially, it seemed Messi would not be able to reach the ball on time, but he proved us wrong with his speed. He not only reached the ball, but also tapped it to find the back of the net.
The third goal which put the game beyond Seattle came from Ian Fray. He headed in a corner played in by Rodrigo De Paul.
Following the loss against Seattle Sounders earlier in the month in the Leagues Cup 2025 final, Inter Miami truly managed to bounced back in style led by Messi to win the game 3-1.
‘Victory against a great rival’
"It was important, beyond having good feelings, to find ourselves with the victory against a great rival that took away the possibility of winning a competition a couple of weeks ago," Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.
"We have seven finals left and our goal is to win all seven to finish first in the conference," Mascherano added.
Inter Miami are currently occupying the fifth spot in the points table after 27 games. They have won 14 and lost six. Inter Miami play DC United next on September 21.
