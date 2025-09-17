Lionel Messi Scores an Insane-Tap Goal During Inter Miami's Win Over Seattle Sounders | WATCH VIDEO

Football icon Lionel Messi was on target against Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in a Major League Soccer match at the Chase Stadium in Florida. Not only did he assist a goal, but found the back of the net himself as well to help his side double the lead. In the 40th-minute of the game when Inter Miami were already one-goal up, Messi found the back of the net in an acrobatic fashion. It was Jordi Alba, who found Messi with a long ball near the goalpost. Initially, it seemed Messi would not be able to reach the ball on time, but he proved us wrong with his speed. He not only reached the ball, but also tapped it to find the back of the net.