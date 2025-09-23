Lionel Messi's Father Runs Inter Miami? Mateusz Klich's Controversial Claim

Lionel Messi is rated as arguably the best footballer of the era. As he is in the twilight of his career, questions regarding his future will obviously be raised. How long will he continue at Inter Miami? Most reports claim he would be getting an extension of his contract at the South Florida-based club. Amid all this, former Leeds United and MLS star Mateusz Klich has made a controversial claim. As per Klich, Messi's father runs the club and nothing happens without his consent.

'It's a disaster'

“I don't recommend Miami as long as Messi is there. It's a disaster; people are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving. Organisationally, it's bad. Messi's dad basically runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish, and nothing can be done without their consent. The club itself is also 45-50 minutes from Miami," Klich told Foot Truck.

“I would recommend New York. Red Bull has a better stadium now, but City is also building a cracking stadium. There are clubs like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati, which have great stadiums and a great base, but the place to live is very boring. I would recommend Nashville, if you have an option to go to Nashville SC. It's a beautiful place. Portland and Seattle have atmosphere, but it's the end of the world,” he added.

Will Messi Play 2026 WC?

There is much speculation over will he feature for Argentina at the marquee event or not.