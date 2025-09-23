WATCH | Aitana Bonmati Taking Her Ballon d'Or Award Through Airport Security is Unmissable

Ballon d'Or 2025: Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati stole the show as she bagged her third consecutive Ballon d'Or on Monday night. While Bonmati joined a league of elite footballers, she seemed to be in cloud nine. In a clip that is now going viral on social space, Bonmati is seen getting her award through the security at the airport in Paris.

She was careful as she stood very close to the glittering silverware. She was smiling as she held her award. The clip just goes to show that it means a lot for her. The clip is being loved by Bonmati's innumerable fans across the globe.

‘Thank you to France Football’

"My third time in a row here, and I still can't believe it. Incredible. Thank you to France Football for this, for the third time - it really could have gone to anyone. If it was possible to share it I would, because I think it has been a year with an exceptionally high level, above all among my team-mates, who had a great year," she said after receiving the award.

Bonmati has become the first female footballer to win three Ballon d’Ors, and in consecutive years at that. No one else has achieved this rare feat. Bonmati has set the benchmark very high.

Some reckoned Aitana Bonmati's Spanish teammate and fellow midfielder Mariona Caldentey, who finished second - should have got the prestigious award. Now that is debatable.