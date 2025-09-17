Lionel Messi Sends Signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Jersey to PM Narendra Modi on His 75th Birthday

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, in a heartwarming move - send a personally signed jersey which he wore during his team's triumphant run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi gifted it to Modi on the Indian Prime Minister's 75th birthday. Messi has done this as he will be visiting India later in the year in December. During that visit, Messi is set to meet Modi at the PM residence.

‘Will try to arrange his meeting with the PM’

Sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi's tour, Satadru Dutta said, “Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday.”

Dutta added, “will try to arrange his meeting with the PM”. Further, it has been said that the MLS star “has wished well for the Indian fans” and “is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there.”

Messi India Schedule

As per reports, Messi would arrive in India on December 13. In all probability, Messi would land in Kolkata, a city that is considered to be India's football capital. After that, Messi would be heading to Mumbai and finally his tour ends in Delhi. This is Messi first visit to India after 2011. Messi was in India in 2011 for a FIFA friendly match against Venezuela. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium.