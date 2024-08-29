Published 14:37 IST, August 29th 2024

Lions and Packers and Vikings and Bears, oh my! The NFC North has become a daunting division

The week before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was picked by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to be her running mate , he visited Vikings training camp and made a glowing 11-win prediction for his favorite team in that other fall season that will dominate American attention this year.