Published 14:37 IST, August 29th 2024
Lions and Packers and Vikings and Bears, oh my! The NFC North has become a daunting division
The week before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was picked by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to be her running mate , he visited Vikings training camp and made a glowing 11-win prediction for his favorite team in that other fall season that will dominate American attention this year.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brock Purdy and offensive tackle Trent Williams celebrate after a touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
14:37 IST, August 29th 2024