LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 5: Spotlight on Athletics

Gurindervir Singh in action | Image: ANI

LIVE UPDATES | India at CWG 2026, Day 5: India's medal conquest will continue at Glasgow as the excitement doubles with the athletics getting underway. Murali Sreeshankar and Gurindervir Singh would have the limelight on them. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates around India's show at the CWG 2026 on Day 5.