The Role Of The National Sports Governance Bill In Shaping Indian Sports: Exploring It's Influence

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 is witnessed as a monumental initiative, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The intention behind the legislative initiative is expected to bring a radical overhaul in India's sporting administration.

With India eyeing to host global events like the 2036 Olympics, the bill would streamline the athletic ecosystem with the finest methods and also set up a proper framework for India's sporting bodies. The National Sports Governance Bill will also enhance clarity and accountability in terms of sports governance.

Explained: What Are The Aspects In The National Sports Governance Bill?

The National Sports Board would be an apex body that would recognise and control all the respective NSFs (National Sports Federations). The central government would elect the members of the apex body, which would feature sports persons who hold the Dronacharya Award, Khel Ratna or the Arjuna Award.

The NSB would have the power to suspend and grant recognition to all the federations, making them eligible to receive grants or financial assistance from the central government.

Apart from the Sports Board, the NSG Bill would also set up the National Sports Tribunal, a body that would have all the powers of a civil court. The NST would serve as a conflict resolution space, handling athlete grievances as well as handling the election and selection processes.

The Tribunal would incorporate a chairperson and two other members, with the head of the Tribunal being a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge or the Chief Justice of a High Court. The Tribunal's orders could only be challenged at the Supreme Court.

The governance reforms would implement a 70-year age cap on the administrators, which could be extended to 75 if permitted by the international bodies.

The executive committee would be capped at 15 members, which would include two sports persons with immense merit and four women members. Their tenure has been capped at a maximum of three consecutive terms, bringing it to a total of 12 years.

Will BCCI To Come Under The RTI Act After The Sports Bill 2025 Was Tabled?

All the recognised sports federations receiving government funding or any assistance would come under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been a subject of contention since the cricket board doesn't rely on government funding.

However, with cricket being implemented as an Olympic sport in the 2028 LA Olympics, the BCCI needs to register itself as an NSF. The RTI situation with the BCCI would be an interesting one since they may not agree to it.