Updated 17 July 2026 at 23:28 IST Lord's ODI Will Not Be Rohit's Last: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Quashes Retirement Rumours BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the Lord’s ODI will not be Rohit Sharma’s last, dismissing retirement speculation and stating that the India captain will continue playing 50-over cricket.