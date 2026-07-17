Lord's ODI Will Not Be Rohit's Last: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Quashes Retirement Rumours
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the Lord’s ODI will not be Rohit Sharma’s last, dismissing retirement speculation and stating that the India captain will continue playing 50-over cricket.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has put to rest speculation that the upcoming ODI at Lord’s will be Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in the format, stating clearly that the India captain still has a future in 50-over cricket.
(This is a developing story)