'Mai Wapas Aaungi': Vinesh Phogat Vows Of 'Comeback' After Losing Asian Games Trials, Says 'WFI Wants Me To Die'

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday failed to quality for the 2026 Asian Games as she suffered a 4-6 loss to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53-kg semifinals at the selection trials held in New Delhi. Before stepping off the mat, the Olympian defiantly declared to officials, "Mai wapas aaungi" (I will be back)."

The 31-year-old later claimed that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials were cheering when she lost.

‘She Will Return Again’

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda shared a video of Phogat promising to make a comeback on the wrestling mat after the disheartening defeat.

In a post on X, Hooda congratulated Phogat for participating in the trials after “staying away from competitions for two years, becoming a mother a while ago, and fighting with WFI.”

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He added, “You fought with courage on the mat, and off the mat as well. Perhaps above any outcome, this courage of yours will always be remembered. Write it down, Vinesh will return again.”

‘WFI Wants Me To Die’

Vinesh Phogat attacked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after her loss, saying the federation wants her to “die quickly”. Expressing her defiant resolution to make a comeback, Phogat said, “I'll make a comeback…I'll silence every doubter with my performance.”

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