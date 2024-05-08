Advertisement

In the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain F.C., sealing a 2-0 aggregate win. Mats Hummels was the hero, scoring the only goal of the match in the 50th minute. Despite PSG's 70% possession and 30 shots, they were unable to find the back of the net, as Dortmund's defense held strong. The match concluded with Dortmund celebrating their well-deserved win at Parc des Princes.

Also Read: Crystal Palace rout a demoralized Manchester United 4-0

Advertisement

Mats Hummels scored a stunning header against PSG in the second leg

Borussia Dortmund stunned Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling Champions League semifinal match, winning 1-0 in the second leg and going 2-0 overall to advance to the much-anticipated Wembley final next month.

Advertisement

Five minutes into the second half at the Parc des Princes, Mats Hummels sprang to head in the lone goal, providing the game-winning moment. Even though PSG tried their hardest to equalise the score, they were unable to do so; during the game, they struck the woodwork four times.

Mats Hummels hits a superb goal.

What do you think who will win



PSG 0-1 Dortmund

#PSGBVB #PSGDOR #BVBPSG pic.twitter.com/mv1vbyVnkk — Maaz ch 🇵🇸 (@jChMaaz) The best take of a player just before a goal. Amazing to see this athletic instinct. #PSGBVB #Hummels #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/nNNjtulURr — Mountain (@generalbipolar)

Borussia Dortmund, who surprised everyone by finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, are now the underdogs in the June 1 final as they wait to see how Bayern Munich and Real Madrid square off.

Dortmund hasn't advanced to the finals since 2013, which serves as a sombre reminder of their loss to Bayern at Wembley. Hummels, who had played in that final, came through with the win once more, building on Niclas Fuellkrug's first-leg goal.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund's path is admirable, but the attention also turns to PSG's persistent failings in crucial Champions League matches. Since the Qatari ownership in 2011, PSG has made significant expenditures, but they have failed to win the title, depriving star player Kylian Mbappe of the farewell he had hoped for.

Also Read: Erik Ten Hag is Manchester United coach with these EMBARRASING records

Advertisement

PSG laments wasted chances under Mbappe's leadership and is further disheartened by his probable departure at the conclusion of this season. The team's recent playoff runs, which have coincided with the epidemic, have been tainted by losses, underscoring their difficulties at critical junctures.

To turn things around, PSG changed their tactics, moving Mbappe to a different position and bringing in Goncalo Ramos. Dortmund, though, held strong, repelling PSG's assaults and creating a counter-attacking danger.

Advertisement

The crucial moment came early in the second half when Dortmund took the lead thanks to a corner that Hummels capitalised on. PSG made two attempts at breaking through Dortmund's defence late in the game, but they were unsuccessful despite their frantic efforts.

Dortmund celebrated their historic victory as the final whistle blew, while PSG suffered yet another setback in their pursuit of European glory.