Mbappe Double Downs Yamal's Barcelona As Real Madrid Win 2-1 Clasico At Camp Nou

Barcelona: Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid beat Spanish leader Barcelona 2-1 in their clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday to get back into the title race.

Mbappé struck in each half for Madrid, with a fortunate ricochet in the 41st minute and the winning goal in the 87th after Raphinha had equalized for the Catalan club.

The result ended Barcelona’s bid to become the first team to win its opening 10 La Liga matches. It had matched Real Madrid’s nine victories from nine games in 1968-69.

Madrid stayed in third place but moved within three points of Barcelona. Atletico Madrid is second, two points behind Barcelona.

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Earlier, Ballon d’Or contender Harry Kane failed to find the net, but Bayern Munich defeated Freiburg 3-1 on the road to regain first place in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The crisis at Manchester United deepened with a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Italian champion Inter Milan needed two goals in stoppage time to regain the Serie A lead.

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U.S. internationals Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic scored for Marseille in France and AC Milan in Italy, respectively.

Mbappé outshines Yamal

In the matchup between two other Ballon d’Or challengers, Mbappé got the best of Lamine Yamal on the eve of the awards ceremony in London on Monday.

Mbappé put Madrid ahead after Barcelona defender Gerard Martín tried to clear a cross in the area and the ball ricocheted off the France star's leg and into the net. Raphinha equalized with a shot from inside the area in the 61st, and Mbappé scored late to seal the victory.

Madrid was without Vinícius Júnior, who is serving a four-game ban for pulling the hair of an opponent and protesting to the referee. It was also without regular starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of the flu.

“We didn't play a great match overall,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri said. “We weren’t ourselves in the first half. There were many things we could have done better.”

Real Sociedad beat Levante 2-1 for its fourth league win in a row, while Athletic Bilbao routed Getafe 4-0. Celta Vigo and Real Betis drew 0-0.

Bayern Munich on top in Germany

Bayern Munich saw Kane go scoreless, with its goals coming from Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry — his 100th in the Bundesliga — and Michael Olise.

Bayern is tied on 17 points with Borussia Dortmund, which beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 on Saturday.

Bayern remained without coach Vincent Kompany, who collapsed during training on Friday.

Freiburg had won eight of its first nine matches in all competitions, but now has lost three straight. It remains third in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen, in fourth place, saw its run of six straight wins across all competitions end with a 3-0 loss at 10th-place Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scored the club's 1,000th Bundesliga goal, and Alexander Prass was sent off after removing his shirt to celebrate his goal while already booked.

Leverkusen had been unbeaten in eight games.

Man United's struggles continue in England

Manchester United's loss to Bournemouth increased the pressure on manager Michael Carrick, who dropped captain Bruno Fernandes from the starting lineup. Fernandes had criticized Carrick's tactics after a humiliating 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United’s winless run reached eight games in all competitions, and it fell to 16th place in the standings.

Brighton lost 2-0 at Liverpool for a first defeat since August, while Newcastle won 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

Weah helps Marseille win in France

Weah scored Marseille's second goal as it beat Le Havre 4-3 to move to eighth place.

The hosts opened a four-goal lead by the 55th minute and held on after conceding in the 77th, 86th and 89th.

Rennes beat Strasbourg 3-0 with a pair of goals by Sebastian Szymanski to take first place with 16 points, one more than both Monaco and Lille, which drew 1-1. Lille played with 10 men from the 66th after a red card for Tanguy Nianzou.

Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon was moved from Sunday to Monday at the request of Paris police amid mass protests in France. PSG can move back to first place with a win.

Pulisic scores for Milan in Italy

Weah's U.S. teammate Pulisic scored six minutes into Milan's 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A.

It was Pulisic's second goal this season with Milan, which moved back to fourth place. Milan was coming off a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Europa League.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram scored and then earned the penalty kick that decided Inter’s 2-1 win over visiting Fiorentina.

Inter moved back level on points with Lazio but ahead on goal difference.