Messi Does It Again: First Player To Win MLS Golden Boot In Back-To-Back Seasons

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has once again been crowned winner of the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, in a season that has only deepened his legend and underlined an enduring brilliance that continues to defy age, expectation and time. The Inter Miami forward has now achieved something no player in the history of Major League Soccer has managed before, lifting the scoring prize in two consecutive tournaments and further cementing his status as the most influential footballer ever to grace the American league.

The Argentine maestro finished the regular season at the top of the scoring charts, having found the net on 26 occasions. The tally was enough to see him finish clear of his nearest challengers and to confirm his place at the heart of everything Miami have achieved this year, both as a scorer and as a creator.

His impact has stretched far beyond goals, as Messi also supplied 17 assists across the campaign, taking his combined total of goal contributions to 43, the highest figure recorded by any player in the league this season. It is a statistic that captures the full breadth of his influence, a player who remains as decisive in setting up goals as he is in scoring them.

Race Won With Room To Spare

The battle for the Golden Boot was competitive, but Messi ultimately prevailed with a comfortable margin. FC Dallas Forward Peter Musa emerged as his closest rival, ending the season with 22 goals, while Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge followed closely behind on 21. However, neither could sustain a challenge to Messi’s consistency, particularly during the decisive weeks of the tournament when Miami needed inspiration most.

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The latest honour arrives only a few months after Messi enjoyed another memorable summer on the international stage. At the 2026 World Cup, he claimed the Silver Boot and led Argentina to the final, a run that once again showcased his ability to deliver when the stakes are at their highest. His domestic form since returning has suggested that the tournament took nothing out of him.

Joining An Illustrious Group

After retaining the Golden Boot, Messi has become only the 6th player to win the award twice. He now stands alongside Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki, a list of strikers who left a permanent mark on MLS history. However, Messi has earned special listing in the group, as he is the first to do so in back-to-back seasons.

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The achievement has become even more important by the fact that the Argentine great brought his international career to a close earlier this year. Having retired from the national team, he has channelled all of his energy into club football, and the results have been extraordinary. Last time, when he collected the same award in 2025, he did so with 29 goals and 19 assists, numbers that set a benchmark. His return this year may be slightly lower, but his control of matches has felt every bit as complete.

More Honours Could Follow

Messi may not have to wait long for further recognition, as he is in contention for another major individual accolade, with the winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award due to be announced at 8 pm local time on Monday. He would become the first player ever to win the prize 3 times, if the award is won, adding another historic feat to an already glittering career.