sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell

Published 00:15 IST, October 14th 2024

Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell

Jeff McNeil was added to the New York Mets' roster for the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after recovering from a broken right wrist.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell
Mets add McNeil to NLCS roster while Dodgers drop Vesia and Rojas, add Kiermaier and Honeywell | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:15 IST, October 14th 2024