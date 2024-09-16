sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:02 IST, September 16th 2024

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will see a neurologist this week after suffering another concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will see a neurologist this week after suffering his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years and his third while in the NFL.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
