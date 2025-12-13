'Minister Got Photos, We Couldn't Even Get A Glimpse': Angry Fan Lash Out Over Messi's Kolkata Event Chaos

Visuals of chaos that erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi's event. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The first leg of football legend Lionel Messi's 3-day India visit was marred with chaos as the footballer's 20 minute appearance at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium did not go too well with his fans and spectators who had paid hefty amounts to get his one glimpse.

The World Cup winner 'GOAT Tour' descended into chaos on Saturday when fans, who had waited for months to see their football idol, began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine icon’s appearance on the field was cut drastically short.

Angry fans also resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

Tensions peaked once Messi was escorted away under heavy security along with other VVIPs, triggering anger among sections of the crowd where when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

An angry fan while lashing out at the poorly-managed event stated how Netas (ministers) managed to get pictures with Messi whereas poor fans couldn't even see him properly despite paying large amounts ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 14,000 for a ticket.

Labelling it as an disappointing event, the fan termed it as biggest fraud on Indian Football fans in the country.

The agitated fan, in conversation with Republic TV, stated her child was excited to see Messi but all in vain. She complained how people surrounded Messi when he was at ground following which they couldn't get his glimpse.

Meanwhile, following the havoc at the event which was supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee issued a public apology to Lionel Messi and his fans in Kolkata as people could not catch a glimpse of footballer and the chaos that ensued.