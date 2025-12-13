'Dark Day for Kolkata Sports’: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Condemns Chaos During Messi Event, Seeks Ticket Refunds

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the chaotic scenes that unfolded at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium today (December 13, 2025) during football icon Lionel Messi's visit.

The Governor described the day as dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata and also expressed shock at the alleged lack of planning to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings surrounding Messi's visit.

The Bengal governor's office said "The Governor is shocked at the pell-mell due to utter lack of management and planning in ensuring smooth conduct of proceedings at the Salt Lake Stadium surrounding's Messi's visit. While the organisers of the event are to be blamed squarely for the situation that unfolded, it is also the police that has failed the Government, the people and the Chief Minister who is also the Home Minister. Due to their inaction this day can be said to be a dark day for the sports loving people of Kolkata," as quoted by ANI.

Following the chaos that marred Messi's India visit, the Governor also issued directives to state government asking for the arrest of the event organisers, issue refund to the ticket holders and also imposition of charges for the damage the stadium had to bear.

Bose also demanded judicial enquiry after the melee that ensued at the stadium and directed the suspension of police officers who failed to take necessary precautions. Ensuring full justice to the spectators, the governor also demanded Rapid Action Force (RAF) should remain prepared, and an insurance scheme should be introduced for spectators, with the premium to be paid by the sponsors and organisers.

Mamata Banerjee on Chaos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a public apology to Lionel Messi and his fans in Kolkata as people could not catch a glimpse of footballer Lionel Messi, who is on a 3-day visit to India.

The footballer was in the stadium for around 20 minutes and fans gathered to catch his glimpse claimed that politicians surrounded the footballer in such a way that they failed to see him.

Taking to X, the CM posted, "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident."

Messi had arrived in Kolkata earlier today in the first leg of his three-day India tour.

After unveiling his statue, Messi fans had gathered at the Salt Lake stadium to catch his glimpse and despite paying between Rs 3,500 and Rs 14,000 for a ticket, many fans were unable to see their favourite icon following which the frustration exploded into a violent outburst and Messi fans at the stadium broke security protocols.

Hundreds of fans thronged the ground and some even threw bottles and chairs at the ground. The chaos did not stop here as vandalism of stadium infrastructure followed, as the police struggled to ensure law and order.