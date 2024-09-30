Published 17:54 IST, September 30th 2024

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier is Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve is Coach of the Year

Napheesa Collier was voted the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve earned the Coach of the Year award on Sunday. Collier won the defensive award for the first time, receiving 36 votes from a 67-person national media panel. A'ja Wilson finished second with 26 votes.