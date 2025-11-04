Mirabai Chanu's Weight Category Dropped From Olympics, Indian Weightlifter To Bulk Up For LA 2028

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will not have her usual weight class at the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially dropped the 49 kg weight class.

Mirabai Chanu recently made her comeback, where she delivered beyond expectations at the Commonwealth Championships. Following the fourth-place finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Chanu made a triumphant comeback, securing the gold medal in the competition in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Mirabai Chanu's Weight Category Slashed From LA 2028 Olympics

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) presented a statement that the 49kg weight class will be shunned in the women's categories. The lowest weight class is now set at 53 kg for women, while the minimum for men is set at 65kg.

The decision was taken following the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s judgment to increase the total number of weightlifting events across the two genders. A total of 12 weightlifting events will be a part of the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

"Following the encouraging decision taken by the IOC to enlarge the weightlifting programme at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 – where 12 events (six men, six women) will be contested," the International Weightlifting Federation said in a statement.

The following are categories selected by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for the upcoming LA Olympics in 2028.

Men's Categories: 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 95kg, 110kg, +110kg

Women's Categories: 53kg, 61kg, 69kg, 77kg, 86kg, +86kg

Will Moving Up Be A Problem For Mirabai Chanu?

With no 49 kg weight class in the 2028 Olympics at Los Angeles, Mirabai Chanu would have to bulk up to compete in the quadrennial event. While it may sound concerning, maintaining a higher body weight would be easier for the star Indian weightlifter.

In the past, Mirabai Chanu has expressed the strain of maintaining her weight to compete in the 49 kg weight class. It would be easier, as moving up in the weight category would help her gain some more muscle strength for the competition.