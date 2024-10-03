sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:39 IST, October 3rd 2024

Mitchell hits tiebreaking HR in the 8th, Chourio goes deep twice and Brewers rally past Mets 5-3

Jackson Chourio tied the game in the eighth with his second homer of the night and Garrett Mitchell delivered a two-run shot later in the inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that evened their NL Wild Card Series.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mets continue wild ride with 8-4 win
Mets continue wild ride with 8-4 win | Image: AP
10:39 IST, October 3rd 2024