×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

A new form of TKO: Referee Marc Goddard's decision in PFL fight sparks outrage in MMA world

MMA star, Cedric Doumbe was left bemused after his fight against Baysangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov was stopped due to a splinter in his toe.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PFL
One of the bizarre TKOs. | Image:PFL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an unprecedented case in the world of combat sports, MMA star, Cedric Doumbe was left bemused after his fight against Baysangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov was stopped due to a splinter in his toe. Doumbe, a former world kickboxing champion, competed in his sixth cage fight against Chamsoudinov. However, it ended in a technical TKO, sparking a shrill stir among the fight fans.

Also Read | Arjan Bhullar's poor strategy forces ref to issue red card at One 166

Advertisement

Referee Marc Goddard's controversial call

Following an engaging two rounds of the fight, one of the acclaimed referees out there, Marc Goddard, made a controversial call to stop the encounter. The stoppage came after Doumbe complained about a foot injury and asked for a time-out. The welterweight was initially told to continue fighting but the inactivity and him pointing towards his foot again, made the referee take the ultimate call. Baki was given the technical TKO win. Following that the sold-out Accor Arena broke out into loud "boos."

Advertisement

Also Read | Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION

Advertisement

Cedric Doumbe's post-fight comments

Following the bizarre culmination of the fight, Doumbe vented out on the referee.

Advertisement

"I’m disgusted. I didn’t want this. Make some noise for Baki. This isn’t his fault. It’s the ref’s fault.
“I feel like there is a piece of glass or wood in my foot. I told the ref. I told Baki. Baki said so get it out. And then the ref stopped it.
“I never asked to stop the fight.”

Premier League cult hero Djibril Cisse and fellow former Liverpool star Mamadou Sakho were among those watching on in shock. Doumbe quickly called for a rematch, adding: “I’m not sure if Baki wants it. I have no idea what just happened. I’m very sad.

Advertisement

“Of course, I want to do this again.”

Baki said: “Doumbe is a legend of kickboxing. It was an honour to fight. This is not how I want to win.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

A Surat man allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide.

Surat Man Kills Wife, Son

a minute ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

a minute ago
Man with Nut Allergy Dies After Eating Takeaway Curry

Man Dies Of Nuts Allergy

a minute ago
GPU

IndiaAI Mission MeitY

2 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

9 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

10 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

11 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

13 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

14 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

18 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

21 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

22 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

24 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

27 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

30 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo