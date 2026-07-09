Ahead Of Asian Champion Title Clash, Sangram Singh Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan's Abid Ali: 'I Have Been Preparing For The Last 30-32 Years'

Sangram Singh will be the centre of attraction when he takes on Pakistan's Abid Ali in the much-anticipated Asian Champion Title match. This will be one of Sangram's most important fights since he switched to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and he will be hoping to come out with flying colours.

Sangram Singh Opens Up On His Preparation

Sangram's professional MMA debut was against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in Georgia and he knocked down his Pakistani opponent in just 90 seconds. Wins against Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi in the Netherlands and France’s Florian Coudier in Argentina soon followed, and he has maintained a 3-0 clean sheet in his MMA career so far.

Before his Asian Champion Title match against Abid Ali, in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, former wrestler Sangram Singh opened up on his preparations.

He said, “I have been preparing for the last 30-32 years. You don't get prepared in one day. On that day, how confident are you, how are you going to show up, how will you manage your stress and how your body works. It depends on a lot of factors. We are the reigning world champions, but we went on to lose to Ireland and England. Because on that day they didn't play well. I believe that you've to give your best on that day. Rest depends on god.”

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