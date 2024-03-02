Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Arjan Bhullar's poor strategy forces ref to issue red card, leading to devastating loss at One 166

Arjan Bhullar's flawed strategy leads to referee issuing red card, resulting in a crushing defeat for Bhullar at One 166.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Arjan Bhullar in ONE 166
Arjan Bhullar in ONE 166 | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amir Aliakbari Dominates Arjan Bhullar in ONE 166: Qatar Showdown: This past Friday, March 1, powerful fighter Amir Aliakbari defeated Arjan Bhullar in a highly anticipated heavyweight MMA match at ONE 166: Qatar. Although the fight may not have lived up to the tremendous anticipation for a thrilling heavyweight fight, it did demonstrate Aliakbari's power and cunning inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Also Read: UFC Exclusive: Daniel Zellhuber is all spirited ahead of his fight

Aliakbari's Dominance: A Tactical Chess Match

Aliakbari and Bhullar's bout was like a tactical chess match since both combatants were extremely strong and had great grappling techniques. Bhullar was always on the defence against Aliakbari's persistent attacks, even though he was a former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion. Aliakbari applied constant pressure to the fight, waiting to seize any opportunities to use his lethal striking skills.

Bhullar's Defensive Struggle

In contrast, Bhullar found it difficult to build a meaningful offensive against his Iranian opponent. Referee Herb Dean urged the fighters to go for it, but Bhullar was reluctant to trade blows with Aliakbari, preferring to back away and avoid his opponent's blows. In the end, Dean's defensive strategy resulted in Bhullar receiving two yellow cards from Dean for his inactivity in the second round.

Also Read: UFC: Mark Zuckerberg could not stand the site of Volk getting beat

Aliakbari's Decisive Victory

As the bout progressed into the third and final round, Aliakbari continued to press forward, landing a series of powerful combinations that rocked Bhullar. Despite Dean's efforts to encourage Bhullar to engage, the Indian fighter remained passive, prompting the referee to call a stop to the fight in the closing seconds of the match. Aliakbari's dominant performance earned him his fourth consecutive victory under the ONE Championship banner and positioned him as a strong contender for a title shot against reigning heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Bhullar's Setback

Bhullar's record inside the company is at 2-2 after the loss, which was his second straight loss in ONE Championship play. Bhullar is bound to gain from the loss as he attempts to gather himself and come back stronger in the next fights.

In the official result, Amir Aliakbari secured victory over Arjan Bhullar via disqualification, solidifying his status as a formidable force in the ONE Championship heavyweight division.

 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:17 IST

