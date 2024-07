Published 09:12 IST, July 8th 2024

Conor McGregor Earns Whopping Sum By Betting On UFC Rival Nate Diaz Over Jorge Masvidal; Diaz Reacts

Conor McGregor put $500,000 on Nate Diaz to win against Jorge Masvidal in the boxing match. Diaz indeed won and McGregor hit the jackpot.