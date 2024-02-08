Advertisement

Conor McGregor hitting out at fellow UFC fighters on social media has become customary over the years. The former UFC two divisional champion recently took notice of a grievance of a relative of his bitter rival, Khaib Nurmagomedov, and was in no mood to go easy on a potential Bantamweight contender.

3 things you need to know

Conor McGregor recently announced his UFC return

McGregor hasn't set foot inside the Octagon since 2021

McGregor has challenged Michael Chandler for a Middleweight bout

Conor McGregor hits out at Umar Nurmagomedov

The notorious left a comment on the tweet made by undefeated UFC Bantamweight fighter, Umar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took to Twitter (Lately known as X) to justify long gaps between his fights and made it known that it is not him who is always responsible for it. According to Umar, he is ready to battle anybody on February 17 or March 9 (Both are PPV dates of UFC 298 and UFC 299), but there is no one in the 135-lbs pound division who is willing to take on the challenge and fight him.

"I often get accused of long lay offs in between my fights, but it’s not always up to me. I'm ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not 1 single fighter in my division wants to fight me."

I often get accused of long lay offs in between my fights, but it’s not always up to me. I'm ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not 1 single fighter in my division wants to fight me 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) January 8, 2024

Upon noting the complaint, Conor McGregor went on to a different road and went personal by stating that his younger brother Usman Nurmagomedov (current Bellator Lightweight Champion) consumed an illegal substance. He did not stop there and further wrote that, adding his brother, four of his family members that have been caught fighting under the influence of a banned substance.

Usman Nurmagomedov recently tested positive for taking a banned substance. Due to this, his unanimous decision win over Brent Primus was overturned into a no contest.

It should be noted that Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov are the cousins of former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.