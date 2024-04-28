The Notorious Empire Expands! Conor McGregor is part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Advertisement

The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor is all set to make his return to the Octagon after a hiatus of nearly three years, when he goes head to head with Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 300.

But outside of Octagon, Conor McGregor has kept himself pretty busy in growing his business empire. In a recent announcement, the McGregor Sports and Entertainment company have acquired part ownership of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The announcement came via none other than the Notorious himself during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 card. Conor announced the ownership saying, “The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here. Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. Welcome to the big leagues. David Feldman, baby, we did it”.

Conor McGregor announces he and McGregor Sports & Entertainment are now an owner of @bareknucklefc! pic.twitter.com/CFOP0a5xWM — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife)

Before the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 started on Saturday Night, Conor McGregor had already made the trip to the pay-per-view and before that he had teased that a huge announcement will made during the event. As it turned out the announcement was his ownership of BKFC.

This is certainly one of the biggest announcements in BKFC history as Conor McGregor's involvement in the league is sure to give the Championship a huge boos to their brand.

Another amazing event! “Knucklemania” top to bottom action! pic.twitter.com/v3SqrmxreZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

The Notorious Business Empire

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is just another addition to the growing business empire of Conor McGregor. While, the investment is big, Conor McGregor now adds another business to his growing forte. He has already had his successful business ventures with Proper Twelve Whiskey and The Mac Life media company.

Conor McGregor ready for Michael Chandler

The much anticipated UFC return of Conor McGregor is well on the cards as he will headline a five round main event against Michael Chandler in Welterweight bout at the UFC 303 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Arguably one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Conor McGregor had been missing from action from UFC ever since fracturing his left leg in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier on July 9th, 2021.

But Conor McGregor is now ready for the challenge and is rearing to go against Michael Chandler and mark his return to UFC in winning fashion.