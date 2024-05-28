Advertisement

Conor McGregor was seen partying late into the night just weeks before his UFC return. The Irish fighter is set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, marking his comeback after nearly three years. However, McGregor's training methods appear unconventional, as videos emerged showing him dancing with fiancee Dee Devlin.

Conor McGregor parties with fiancee Dee Devlin ahead of fight against Michael Chandler

In the footage, McGregor, shirt unbuttoned, enjoys festivities at his Black Forge Inn pub, posing with fans and dancing behind the DJ booth with a whiskey bottle in hand. Dee, the mother of McGregor's four children, is also seen present at the scene. The couple was seen in an intimate position as well.

Conor McGregor is reinventing fight camp pic.twitter.com/GA1OicBtkb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist)

Fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the videos with one saying, "Does bro know he's got a fight next month?" Another added: "LMAO he has a fight in four weeks' time." But others were less concerned with one saying: "If we’re being realistic it should only take him like a day or two to figure out how to beat Mike; it’s pretty straightforward."

Another said: "The UFC and Dana needs a Connor win to spice things up again. Put your money on McGregor! He’s going to make a comeback, mark my words!" And another suggested the video was old, saying: "Imagine if it's just a bait, fake media sharing old video, and he's actually training harder than ever..."

Conor McGregor confident about getting the better of Michael Chandler at UFC 303

McGregor, meanwhile, remains confident he will see of Chandler's challenge. "I'm going to put this guy's head on a pike, throw it over my shoulder and waltz on," McGregor told The Mac Life. "I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed, I'm cold in the soul for this man. I'm coming back with a vengeance and I'm coming back with skill. I'm excited to show my skills.

"I'm in a great place mentally, physically, spiritually. And five weeks, five days time, we're back on the horse, giddy up. It’s a blank face and a specific body type. He has his set movements, his set patterns he moves in and his set shots. I’m aware of them and I’m preparing for a multitude of outcomes. I’m as ready as I can be, and I’m confident all my shots will land."