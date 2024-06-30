Published 09:57 IST, June 30th 2024
Dan Ige called in hours before UFC 303 to replace an ill Brian Ortega in the co-main event
An illness forced Brian Ortega to withdraw Saturday hours before his scheduled fight with Diego Lopes in the co-main event at UFC 303, and Dan Ige was called in as the replacement.
Featherweight fighters Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes face off during a UFC 303 news conference in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
09:57 IST, June 30th 2024