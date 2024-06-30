sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:57 IST, June 30th 2024

Dan Ige called in hours before UFC 303 to replace an ill Brian Ortega in the co-main event

An illness forced Brian Ortega to withdraw Saturday hours before his scheduled fight with Diego Lopes in the co-main event at UFC 303, and Dan Ige was called in as the replacement.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes
Featherweight fighters Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes face off during a UFC 303 news conference in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:57 IST, June 30th 2024