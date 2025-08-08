Roman Dolidze Fired Up and Focused for High-Stakes MMA Clash At UFC Fight Night Against Anthony Hernandez

Roman Dolidze, the Gregorian MMA fighter, is all set to feature in his second main event match in a year. The UFC middleweight fighter will lock horns against Anthony Hernandez.

Expect it to be a fight to remember as the UFC Apex is expected to light up with the battle of the two middleweight titans in the main event.

The Roman Dolidze Exclusive: UFC Middleweight Fighter Has His Eyes On The Prize!

Republic World sat down for an interaction with UFC middleweight fighter Roman Dolidze. The Gregorian MMA fighter gave is us a deep dive on his training and mindset ahead of his second main event fight of the year.

The Caucasian, as he calls himself, has been a tough fighter. His striking and grappling skills make him a dynamic fighter who took Marvin Vettori to the distance in all the five rounds of the match.

Expect it to be a game of endurance as the two hungry fighters would throw jabs, punches and kicks to take their opponent down.

Roman Dolidze also does not cares on who would his new challenge be! Just put a fighter in front of him and the MMA fighter is ready to go toe-to-toe against them and stamp his authority. It doesn't matter if that was Robert Whittaker or anybody else. Dolidze is ready to fight inside the octagon.

The following are excerpts taken from the interview:

You’ve mentioned that you’re a different fighter now compared to previous bouts. How has your approach or mindset changed since your last fight?

From fight to fight, if you're talking about mindset, nothing changed. But I'm more smart with how I'm using my energy, how I manage my energy, and before I was just going forward, going just to fight. Now I'm focusing to win the fight no matter what I need to do for it.

How do you balance emotion and strategy when stepping into a high-stakes fight like this one?

I don't care much about it. I'm always very calm, as always in my life, and what can change in fighting. And I'm the same man and same emotions, no emotions, just go and do what I'm here for.

Given that this is another main event for you, how do you handle the added attention and pressure? Does it change your preparation at all?

Preparation doesn't change much, a little bit maybe for cardio because it's now five rounds and also I'm thinking about how to manage correctly my energy for it. And one thing would change only, it's like a lot of media I need to do, and that's all, nothing more.

You’ve shown both striking and grappling strengths; Do you anticipate this fight being decided on the feet or the ground?

Nobody knows, both of us, we are good grapplers and it depends where he wants to fight. You know me, like if I want, I always fight, I'm like, I don't like going on the ground, but if somebody will invite me there, no problem, let's do this.

Your previous fight with Marvin Vettori went the distance. What did you learn from that match that you’re bringing into this rematch?

First of all, I know that everybody saw that I can go five rounds and go even more and more, no problem with cardio at all, that's first of all for me.

Second of all, just of course I even thought that I won over Marvin in our first fight and I just give the answers to everybody who, everybody had questions, everybody thought that I won and I showed them, yes, I was, I won the previous fight also.

With a win here, do you feel you’re closing in on a title shot? Who would you want to face next in the division?

You know, I'm very tired calling out guys because no matter who I'm calling out, anyway something different happening, I just want to get somebody who will put me in the line for title and that's all.

No matter who it will be, somebody from top five who I deserve 100% to fight.

You’ve been vocal about letting your fighting speak for you. Do you feel the UFC brass has recognized your efforts so far?

I'm glad with the organization, if we're talking about my income and all other stuff, and you know how I am, if I don't like something, I will say I don't like it, but if I'm here, if I'm fighting, that means I'm glad.

Of course, I want higher ranked opponents, we both, me and my opponent also deserve higher ranked, but now we will decide who is better to move forward.

You had laid out a challenge to Robert Whittaker as well, so can that happen in the future?

Now, I don't care much about him, because now, a win over him will not put me nowhere, because he's coming up to the loss, so after this victory, I will need somebody probably from top five. He's not anymore in top five.

Do you have a specific game plan for your opponent or do you prefer to adapt as the fight unfolds?

Of course, nobody knows what will happen in fighting, I'm just prepared and ready for anything he can offer to me, and I don't have no predictions, I'll just go forward and be who I am.