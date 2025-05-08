UFC 315: Natalia Silva Is Locked In For Upcoming Fight, Talks Puja Tomar's Fulfilling India's MMA Aspirations

The ever-ruthless Natalia Silva will be laser-focused in what would be one of the biggest fights of her career so far. MMA fans in Montreal will be experiencing sone intense action in the Women Flyweight division in her upcoming match against a former champion. Alexa Grasso will be relentless, but Silva would be eager to put up a fight inside the octagon

The Natalia Silva Exclusive: Brazilian MMA Star Geared Up For Big Challenge, Acknowledges Puja Tomar's Greatness

Republic World sat down for an exclusive interaction with Women Flyweight fighter Natalia Silva ahead of her scheduled fight against former champ Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 in Montreal's Bell Centre. Silva is a part of the Main Card. We interacted upon certain subjects about her mindset ahead of such a high-caliber match-up which will be filled with aggressiveness and exchanges. She also spoke upon Puja Tomar's rise to stardom after her debut fight in inside the UFC Octagon.

The following are quotes taken from the interview:

Q1: Your mother and your siblings had a huge role in your career, but in another interview, you said you face some challenges in the community. Since Brazil is a huge combat sport country, can you tell us a little bit about that?

It was on a term I guess. The community itself of people in general, I think a lot of people, there's a lot of disbelief in me, this belief in my abilities, disbelief that I could make it this belief that I should be doing this is that I just kind of wanted to expand a little more so they're skewed.

So from where, or what do you mean just to understand people from my city. People that knew me people that Justino people, very believe, said things to that were nice about me, so that's what I meant by that.

Q2: So this is sort of like a sort of like A homecoming to be on a pay-per-view and to pay everyone back and prove all their comments wrong.

I think that's another opportunity to say, you know, regard to disrespect you like if you actually work really hard and you try really hard and you say you're going to make it a you do. You are it's possible to do it. It doesn't matter what the people say you can't.

Q3: You've got you've already got a win over a former Champion Jessica Andrade and now you're facing another Alexa Grasso. So what do you think sets this up to be an irresistible fight? What are your thoughts on her?

Obviously, you're very prepared, I think she's a very complete fighter, I think is gonna be a fight as I have a lot of exchanges and a lot of aggressiveness

Q4: Do you think we're going to see the same, the same fight out of you at that? We saw the last one or we could we expect something different, some some changes maybe.

You can always expect new things for me. I think is always important to to know that we're working on different things and you can always expect something different and that there will be Evolution from fight to fight

Q5: What was your hardest fight? And what would be your dream fight

I think my hardest fight was against a former Champion. I think it was Jessica Andrade, and I think my dream fight is the fight for the title. I don't, it doesn't matter against who.

Q6: Give us a message for the fans in India. Obviously it's a huge country at UFC is growing so big and their first Indian fighter to win in UFC was a woman, so Indian Sports, including women's MMA is huge. So give us a shout out for India

Damn, it's really awesome to see… it's so great that in a country of 1.3 billion people. It's amazing that it was Puja [Tomar] actually able to achieve this dream and I think it just shows that it's so awesome that it happens to be a woman and I think it shows that women deserve the space, women can make it in the space.

And I think it's just that you continue to do work until you dedicate yourself again, continue with the Daily Grind, and the hustle because it's possible for women to continue to achieve their dreams.