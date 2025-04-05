Former UFC Double Champion Turns Vigilante, Takes Down Hit-and-Run Suspect Outside His Home With One Arm

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo put his MMA and fighting skills to detain a hit-and-run suspect who had rammed into his neighbour's residence in Phoenix. Cejudo became a vigilante to get hold of the alleged suspects who were fleeing the scene after the incident happened. The American MMA fighter stepped in after his neighbour was in danger.

Henry Cejudo Tames Alleged Suspect With Just One Arm

Henry Cejudo revealed that a car which was speeding at around 80-100 miles ran into one of his neighbours' houses in Phoenix, Arizona, and the alleged suspects tried to evade the scene. When the homeowner tried to intervene and stop them from going away, they hit him. That is when the former double UFC champion intervened as the situation escalated. Both of them made an effort to keep them at the crime scene. Cejudo held one of the alleged suspects and prevented him from fleeing away with just one hand.

"All these kids are lucky to be alive... Once they got out, I told them, 'Hey, you guys aren't going nowhere.' The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable.

"He ends up [hitting] my neighbor, and that's when I had to step in. ... Ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit - and pretty much controlled him with one arm (Cejudo laughs). So he wasn't that tough," Henry Cejudo said, as quoted by SI.

Henry Cejudo Recovering FroM Recent Loss At UFC Seattle